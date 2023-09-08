Home page World

From: Ulrike Hagen

Split

On Mallorca, Ibiza and Co., the number of accidents involving wild animals has increased rapidly. Every tenth Spanish wildlife accident happens on the Balearic Islands.

Cologne – Spain, particularly the Balearic Islands, is seeing a worrying increase in wildlife accidents, new reports from a car insurer show. The number of accidents involving wild boars, which are also considered to be carriers of swine fever, registered by the insurer alone rose by a full 44 percent compared to the previous year.

Since 2013, documented accidents involving animals in Spain have even increased by an impressive 147 percent. What the statistics also show: Sunday is the potentially most dangerous day for accidents involving animals.

Wild animals on the road can quickly become dangerous for drivers. Surprisingly often in focus: the Balearic Islands © dpa

Caution Mallorca holidaymakers: 10 percent of all Spanish wildlife accidents take place on the Balearic Islands

In the past year, ten percent of all wildlife accidents in Spain took place on the Balearic Islands – i.e. on Mallorca, Menorca, Formentera and Ibiza, among others – as the internal evaluation of the accident database of the insurer Axa shows. For the evaluation, the internal accident database of Axa Spain from the year 2022 examined. A total of 7638 accidents were analyzed.

Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza: wildlife accidents have increased rapidly

The alarming rise in wildlife accidents has led to the introduction of new traffic signs in Mallorca this year, featuring an image of a wild boar warning of deer crossing. In contrast to Germany, where a jumping roebuck can be seen on the corresponding signs, in Spain wild boars indicate the danger.

Autumn time means deer crossing time in Germany – but also on Mallorca

Majorca vacationers who are planning an autumn vacation on the Balearic island should be particularly careful: the months of October, November and December are the months with the most wildlife accidents in Spain. In Germany, too, autumn is a particularly dangerous time in terms of wildlife accidents. Travelers should therefore be particularly careful on the way to the airport.

Motorists should check the “Mallorca Police” before going on holiday to the Balearic Islands

For German drivers, it is advisable to check before going on holiday whether their motor vehicle liability insurance, which has become significantly more expensive, includes the so-called “Mallorca policy”. This policy comes into effect if the insurance cover for a third-party car abroad is not sufficient via the motor vehicle liability insurance taken out with the rental car provider. It then assumes the damage that is not covered up to the contractually agreed sums insured.

The “Mallorca policy” is actually known as “insurance for the use of third-party vehicles subject to compulsory insurance” and is of course not only valid on the Spanish island of the same name, but throughout Europe and the EU. In addition to the classic rental car, this additional protection generally also includes any other motor vehicle driven abroad by the policyholder.