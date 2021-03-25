“There is no other solution,” says Lothar Wieler. The RKI assumes that around 80 percent of the population would have to be immune to the virus in order to stop a new wave. “Until that is achieved, we will not be sure.”

Tables and chairs are in front of a closed restaurant in downtown Munich. The lockdown in Germany, which has been going on for months, will be extended to April 18 in view of the rising number of corona infections. Image: dpa

D.he latest increase in new corona infections in Germany can only be stopped with the help of a lockdown, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Until a large part of the population is immune to the corona virus, there is no other solution, said RKI President Lothar Wieler on Wednesday in an online event at the German embassy in Washington.

“We cannot stop this increase unless with a new lockdown for the country,” said Wieler. Other “tools” to contain the third wave are currently not available, he said in English. The RKI assumes that around 80 percent of the population would have to be immune to the virus in order to stop a new wave. “We won’t be sure until that is achieved,” said Wieler. Until the vaccination campaign has progressed that far, the known precautionary measures such as wearing masks and limiting contacts would have to be followed.

Understanding of “some criticism”

With regard to the speed of the vaccination campaigns, Wieler showed understanding for “some criticism”. However, he emphasized that people should be “more than happy” that a year after the start of the pandemic there were vaccinations “already in such large quantities”. This is an “extraordinary scientific success which, in my opinion, is not valued enough,” said Wieler.