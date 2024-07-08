Professor Flax: Frequent fatigue may be a symptom of anemia

Professor of the Russian Biotechnology University and Doctor of Medical Sciences Grigory Flaks called rapid fatigue a symptom of iron deficiency anemia and some other life-threatening diseases. His words are conveyed by RIA News.

According to the doctor, frequent fatigue is a natural reaction of the body to overload. People usually consult a neurologist with such a problem. However, according to him, during the examination, not only anemia can be detected, but also heart problems, cancer or diseases in the field of gastroenterology, pulmonology, endocrinology or urology.

Flaks emphasized that only a doctor can determine the cause of rapid fatigue based on the results of tests and examinations.

At the same time, according to the expert, if the cause of fatigue is overload, a person needs to learn to rest, try to get enough sleep regularly, and stop thinking about work during weekends and holidays.

