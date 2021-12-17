Home page politics

According to government information, more than half of the corona infections in Scotland can now be traced back to the Omikron variant

Edinburgh – According to government information, more than half of the corona infections in Scotland can now be traced back to the Omikron variant. The country will be hit by a “tsunami” of infections, said the Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon at a press conference in Edinburgh on Friday.

At the beginning of the week, Sturgeon had already called on people in their part of the country to limit their contacts to three households. Shops and restaurants have also been urged to reintroduce measures to contain the virus.

The Omikron variant is currently spreading at breakneck speed in Great Britain, at the same time there is still a high number of infections with the Delta variant. More than 88,000 new infections were reported on Thursday alone. There has also been an increase in hospital admissions, although not to the same extent as in infections. (dpa)