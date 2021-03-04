Since last Wednesday, March 3, Germany has for sale in pharmacies, supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi or even online rapid antigen tests, which can be done and tested without the need to be supervised by healthcare personnel. These tests have a reliability of 80% and the result is obtained in just 15 minutes. Nevertheless, this deployment has not reached Spain yet.

In Spain, rapid self-diagnostic tests for the detection of antibodies against COVID-19 are only for sale in some pharmacies, since the distribution has not been massive and limited. These tests allow each person to take the test at home simply by doing a finger stick. Nevertheless, the General College of Pharmacists explained that “they are not useful in case of suspicion of infection”. It is used to see if you have been in contact with the virus or have passed the disease, that is, the response of our body to the virus, but does not detect its presence.

Pharmacies have a guide for dispensing these tests, that is, a document with all the information. They are only sold there, with a prescription, and the importance of informing health personnel of the result is highlighted for proper monitoring.

How to buy, what price and how they work

They can only be purchased in pharmacies in person, and as already mentioned, a medical prescription is necessary.. It is mandatory that once purchased and used the result is transferred, that is, it is “mandatory declaration”. These tests they are sold for 25 euros, but they are not in all Spanish pharmacies, so they are arriving in a staggered way and it will be a matter of months.

Its operation is very simple, similar to a pregnancy test. It can be done from home, with a finger prick and the result is obtained in just 10 to 15 minutes. This test checks for the presence of IgM and IgG antibodies.

First you have to clean the finger, a drop of blood is collected and placed on the test, a diluent is added and the results appear.

How effective is it? What is it for?

This aspect is important. According to the manufacturer, these tests are more than 90% effective, but you have to know that they are not appropriate for people with symptoms who think they can detect infection. It only detects if there are antibodies, if the disease has been passed.

If it gives negative for IgM and IgG means that the person has not contracted the virussince the immune system does not detect antibodies. But it is not an exclusive result with having the infection, and if there are symptoms, it is advisable to repeat the test after three or five days.

If it is positive in both, it is understood that the patient is in the late acute phase of infection. If it is positive only in IgM, it is in the acute stage, in the first seven and ten days of contact, and if it is positive only in IgG, the disease would have already been overcome. Also, the IgM positive in asymptomatic people could be a false positive.