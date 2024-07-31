Military expert Dandykin predicted rapid progress in a number of areas

The advance of the Russian army will become faster because the enemy reserves are being destroyed on the approaches and a certain fatigue is felt in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), believes military expert, reserve captain first rank Vasily Dandykin. He shared his opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Although the fighting is still tough, I think we will soon learn about the positive news from those directions. It will start from the Zaporizhzhya direction. Where the “Center” group is, settlements are being recaptured almost every day. The paratroopers have already captured the exit to the canal in Chasovy Yar, including near Toretsk Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert

The military man suggested that the enemy currently does not have the ability to act in the same way as it did near Avdiivka. He also pointed to the insufficient preparedness of the Ukrainian mobilized forces.

“Although, of course, there are attacks, but I see that a platoon, a company, and so on, everything is happening, in my opinion, on the fly, that they are mobilizing. We are now in full swing from morning to night [готовят]then there is preliminary preparation at the front line, there in the distant rear, and only then are people sent to the front. This is correct, because it is very serious. Otherwise, this is a few days of survivability at best for a fighter,” the military man shared.

Earlier, Dandykin explained the significance of the battles for Toretsk in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, the city is important from the point of view of logistics of a special military operation and from the point of view of liberating the entire Donetsk People’s Republic.