When Deco put Raphinha’s name on the table, he warned the different sectors of the club. “If Leeds descends, the clause will be 25 million,” said the former player, Barça adviser and striker’s agent. So, many managers were excited. Some even put alerts on their mobile phones to follow the matches. And even Xavi was heard asking about the result of Leeds in the Premier.

At that time, at Barça there was no news of the levers, Dembélé had a foot and a half out of the club and the coach insisted that he needed reinforcements in all positions. But a goal from Raphinha saved Leeds and Barça ended up spending 57 million. The Brazilian, however, does not seem to weigh the value of his transfer. He scored in his debut as a Barça player against Inter Miami and sealed the first Clásico of the year thanks to the gift of Militão, untouchable in central defense alongside Alaba.

Raphinha, for now, beats Dembélé’s pulse. The competition extends throughout the attacking front: Barça has two nines (Lewandowski and Aubameyang), plus two left wingers (Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres). Overbooking of forwards that puts Memphis on the market (the club advised him to find a way out), the same situation for Braithwaite, who did not travel to the United States. With the attack reinforced, Barcelona continues to negotiate with Sevilla for Koundé. After activating the second lever last Friday —sold 15% of television rights for about 320 million—, Barça has liquidity to knock on the door of Sánchez Pizjuán.

If on the Barça shore the Las Vegas classic left Raphinha’s flash, in Madrid the hangover had more to do with tactical issues. With the arrival of Rüdiger, it was assumed that the German, right-handed, would be placed in the center of the defense, as he had done at Chelsea, and that Alaba would move to the left side, being left-handed and knowing that position well ( there it was mainly used by Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern). However, the Italian coach, a prudent man, does not seem willing to move, at least at the first opportunity, the pair of central defenders (Militão-Alaba) that led him to win the League and the Champions League. So the first solution was to place Rüdiger on the left flank of the rear, with a changed leg.

“I liked him a lot, I’m not crazy and he’s very intelligent”, defended the white coach. “He can play there. Alaba will only play left back out of necessity. I don’t want to change the pair of central defenders from last year”, argued Carletto. The variant, which he trained in the previous days in Los Angeles, opens a new landscape in the merengue defense. After the break, Ferland Mendy, the only pure left-back in the squad at the moment after Marcelo’s departure, took over from Rüdiger. Against América (early Tuesday to Wednesday; 4:30 a.m., La 1) and Juventus (from Saturday to Sunday; 4:00 a.m., La 1), Ancelotti will offer more details of his intentions. The eleven he chooses against the Italian team will be very similar, if not all, to the one he will take out in the European Super Cup against Eintracht on August 10.

