Not everything was good news yesterday for FC Barcelona. After qualifying for the final of the Spanish Super Cup next Sunday, the match left a setback in the form of an injury for Xavi Hernández's team. Shortly before the end of the first half, Raphinha went to the ground after noticing a puncture in the back of his thigh, and quickly had to be replaced by the young Lamine Yamal, who had barely had a chance to warm up. The player returned to the bench for the second half, and could be seen with a rather displeased expression.
In the absence of an official statement from FC Barcelona, this is what we know so far about Raphinha's injury and the possible games he could miss with the Blaugrana team.
What injury does Raphinha have?
What could be observed is that the Brazilian attacker was putting his hand on the back of his thigh, so everything indicates that it could be a muscle injury in the hamstring, something that Xavi Hernández later confirmed at a press conference, confirm that he had suffered “discomfort in the ischium.”
Even so, the player will undergo an MRI in the next few hours to determine the exact extent of the injury.
More news about FC Barcelona
How long will Raphinha be out?
It is too early to determine exactly how long he will be out, what is clear is that Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on the Brazilian attacker for the momentous match against Real Madrid corresponding to the final of the Spanish Super Cup. This is a significant loss for the Barça team, taking into account that the player used to have a lot of prominence in the Spanish coach's schemes.
What games can Raphinha miss?
In addition to the aforementioned final of the Spanish Super Cup, FC Barcelona faces very important matches in several competitions, such as the Copa del Rey and LaLiga. It seems unlikely that he will be able to reach the Cup tie, so we will have to be attentive to see in which match in the domestic competition the Brazilian winger can return.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
January 14
|
Spain Supercup
|
Salamanca Unionists
|
January 18
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
January 27th
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
January 30th
|
The league
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Raphinha39s #injury #games #Barcelona
Leave a Reply