According to the latest information, Raphinha and Barcelona would already have a pre-agreement. Presumably both parties have had a meeting where they would have already negotiated most of the terms of their transfer.
The player’s salary is one of the keys to signing. The player is going to have to adapt to the terrible situation that Barcelona handles with the salary limits and he would not listen to any other club that was not the Catalan entity. The player will do everything on his part to be able to land at the Camp Nou this summer and would force him to leave his current club if necessary. One of the key pieces of the signing is Deco, the player’s agent and who proposed his signing to the technical secretariat, and the Blaugrana club have closed all the fringes regarding salary and contractual terms.
The footballer would have accepted all the conditions that Barcelona has put on the table. The Brazilian will have an affordable record for the economic reality and the wage bill of Barcelona and will complement his income with variable bonuses, according to the objectives achieved. In Barcelona they do not contemplate a player like the current Gareth Bale in Madrid or Dembélé in recent months. Leeds would have rejected an offer of €35M, they are waiting for the second offer where players of the stature of Riqui Puig or Mingueza could enter.
#Raphinha #agreed #sign #Barcelona
Leave a Reply