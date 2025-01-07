Not even more than 4,000 kilometers away from Barcelona can Hansi Flick’s Barça put aside the complex situation that Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor are going through. After many days of fighting in the courts, a battle that still continues, the only reality is that a few hours before playing an entire Super Cup semi-final, the German coach will not be able to count on the footballers. And, especially, Dani Olmo, seems like a heavy loss, becoming a fundamental piece for Flick. “We can only wait and play. It is a situation that I have to face as a coach and perhaps it is also an opportunity for the team to unite even more,” ventured the German, who also confirmed that Lanine Yamal is fully recovered from his injury and “ready” to play.

Olmo and Víctor did complete the last training session before the match with the rest of their teammates, held on field 1 of the King Abdullah sports city in Yida, next to the Al Jawhara stadium, headquarters of the tournament that opens this Wednesday with the semifinal between Barça and Athletic Club. A session that Laporta did not miss, who jumped onto the green hugging Flick in a clear sign of support in these difficult times. The coach, however, regrets what is happening: “It is not being easy for the players or the team. Furthermore, Olmo is an excellent player who can change any game, of course we will miss him.”

As one of the team’s captains, and the player who has worn the armband the most times this season, Raphinha did not shy away from the situation his teammates are going through, which he described as “delicate.” “We hope those responsible can resolve this as quickly as possible so they can play. The club gives us super positive messages but many times we know the same thing as the people. It is a very complicated situation, for Dani (Olmo) and Pau (Víctor) it is quite difficult to deal with this situation,” explained the Brazilian.

Although, before saying goodbye, Raphinha left the headline of the day, with a phrase that can be interpreted in many ways but that is an indisputable swipe at the club’s management in this entire case: “Seeing the situation that is occurring with Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, if I were in another club I would think a lot about signing for Barça.” Pam.

For his part, Ernesto Valverde did not avoid the controversy surrounding Barça with the registration of Dani Olmo. “He is an extraordinary player and I regret his situation but, let’s not fool ourselves, if he doesn’t play it’s better for us,” he confessed honestly.

The Athletic coach, who stressed that “we are not favorites,” said he did not trust the latest results and, specifically, addressed the last defeat against Atlético: “If I see the last game and I take away the images of the goals and I They make you guess the result, I wouldn’t do it. “I don’t think anyone would do it.”

Finally, Valverde, who was rudely fired by Barça after losing to Atlético in a Super Cup played precisely in Yida, stated that he had no desire for revenge. “I know that my last game with Barça was here but I didn’t even know that it was in this stadium. “I’m not thinking about that, it’s football stuff and now I have other circumstances and I’m very happy.”