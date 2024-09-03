Scorer of a hat-trick in Barça’s victory over Valladolid, Raphinha had an eventful summer. Considered undesirable, the Brazilian ultimately remained in Catalonia. A statement from the former Rennes and Leeds player shows that he is not there out of spite and evokes his team’s ambition this season.
If Hansi Flick and Dani Olmo revealed last week that they were impressed by Raphinha’s form, the winger is one of the reasons for FC Barcelona’s great start to the season and he confirmed it in style. The former Stade Rennais player demonstrated this last Saturday by scoring a hat-trick against Valladolid. Asked about the ambitions of the Blaugrana club, the latter responded in a friendly manner that should please the fans and the club’s legends.
In front of the microphone RAC 1 the Porto Alegre native set the bar very high for this season: ” The minimum objective is to win the Champions League. It has to be this. When we play for Barça, the main objective is to win every game. “If you are in a club like this and you don’t think about it, you are in the wrong place.” “.
He was not selected by coach Dorival to play the two World Cup qualifying matches against Ecuador and Paraguay. Raphinha will be back on the pitch on Sunday 15 September for the Catalan clash against Girona, before attacking the Champions League, where they are doing well.
