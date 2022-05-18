FC Bacelona is in one of the most complicated situations in its history. Right now the only thing that can improve your position is money and your financial situation is dire. Even so, they are one of the teams with the most transfer rumors when their wage bill is negative.
Raphinha wants to play for Barcelona and the club is waiting. First of all he will have to sell players. On the list are Dest, Braithwaite and Riqui Puig. First make cash and then think about what to do with the money. Barcelona have to do good planning and that’s where Dembélé comes into the picture. If the player ends up renewing the importance of bringing a winger would decrease even though they are compatible. After that, it would be necessary to negotiate with Leeds. If they finally lose the category, the player will have a termination clause of 25 million euros.
In case they stay, they would have to fix a price with Leeds. All this in a situation where Barcelona has no money and to deal with all the operations they have in mind they will have to get financial agreements that allow them to sign. The situation in Can Barça is more than complicated. The Financial Fair Play is chasing them.
#Raphinha #wait #Barcelona
