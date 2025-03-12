Raphinha is the top scorer of the Champions League, completed his 11 goals to date with his double in the victory against Benfica. The Brazilian is being one of the great sensations of the season, to light years of his performance in previous campaigns, and before the Portuguese he was the protagonist again, along with Lamine Yamal and Pedri, of a magical night for the Blaugrana in Montjuïc. The end ended the euphoric day, but his day began very differently: accompanying his son to the hospital.

“I am very proud of you my love, early in the hospital with our boy and still you did your job again. A great father and professional. We love you, ”the footballer’s couple wrote on InstagramNatalia RodriguesBelloli.

Raphinha’s wife also published a photo of Raphinha with the little Gael, under two years, in one of the medical center beds. The Barça player and the 25 -year -old were parents for the first time on May 6 in Barcelona.

Raphinha did not go with the rest of the companions to the bus that transferred them to the concentration hotel, since he went to see his son, and finally moved later in his private vehicle to join the Blaugrana expedition in the Melina Torre. As it has transcended, the player’s son only presented a cold.

“We are candidates to win everything,” Raphinha explained hours after his presence in the hospital, after the pass to the Barça Champions rooms with another victory against Benfica. In Montjuïc, his wife also supported her from the stand. The striker worked first and ended the day as the Brazilian with more goals in an edition of the maximum European competition, a figure of 11 goals that can still swell.