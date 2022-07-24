Raphinha and the tremendous goal for the triumph of Barcelona, ​​video

With a solitary goal from his new Brazilian winger Raphinha, Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in a friendly held in the American city of Las Vegas (Nevada) in which the Pole made his debut Robert Lewandowski.

Taking advantage of a flagrant error of Eder Militao, Raphinha he scored the winning goal in the 27th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the area directly into Courtois’s top corner.

Xavi Hernández lined up Lewandowski from the start, his star signing, who searched for the goal with intensity in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

Madrid, who played their first preseason game, also presented their two signings of the season as starters: the German central Antonio Rüdiger and French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Carlo Ancelotti’s pupils, however, exhibited a lack of shooting and offensive gunpowder, with the Belgian Eden Hazard as a gray substitute for the absent Karim Benzema. This Clásico between Real Madrid, brand new winner of the domestic league and the Champions League, and FC.

This was Raphinha’s great goal for the hopeful victory of the Catalans.

