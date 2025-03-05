The chords of I Will Survive of Gloria Glaynor that sound before the parties in da Luz were premonitory. Barça survived again in Lisbon. Against all forecast. When I had it worse. Another well -worked miracle. Because Blaugrana not only know how to score and shine. Flick’s team also has to know how to suffer in adversity and find the light in the darkest panoramas. Raphinha’s goal and Szczesny’s stops silenced Benfica and give advantage of Barcelona for the return in Montjuïc.

The Red to Cubarsí conditioned the game but Barça did not amilate and multiplied to defend and to attack equal parts, did not turn his back on the party and his choral and solidarity performance, full of aid and overexertion, he had the prize with the final 1-0. Far from a trauma, Barça takes another joy. With Szczesny, from hero at the height of Pedri and Raphinha. Seeing is believing.

If in January the game was made long to Benfica, which fit three goals in the final stretch when he won 4-2, this time the match was eternal for Barcelona, ​​convicted of playing more than 70 minutes with a ten players after the expulsion of Cubarsí, which mosquitoed Pavlidis being the last man before the Greek striker could enter the area.

On the night of 4-5, on the same stage, the first part of Szczesny was Calamitosa but the Polish goalkeeper, who already made a great stop that day to keep Barça in the game, was increased last night last night in Da Luz. The Blaugrana goalkeeper saved three times Clear Shockings of Benfica to become one of the heroes. Thanks to his gloves, Barcelona survived and left alive.

What did not change was the first scare that Barcelonistas always gets as soon as they started. Not even 25 seconds had passed when Aktürkoglu had a Franco Chut from close. Szczesny diverted just with the fingertips. There it was seen that the Confidence of the Polish had nothing to do with that of the previous visit.

But Barcelona soon showed that he had learned some lessons and thanks to good circulation, with his most creative field center, he took the game to the Benfica field. Safer in possession and with the mission of finishing more the attack actions made those of Lage steal balls and settled backwards, depriving him of his specialty.

Between Olmo, from Jong and Pedri hid the ball and the midf of Sabadell almost marks from the front. Although for occasion, the triple opportunity that Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal wasted. None, almost consecutively, could beat Trubin Bocajarro.

The improvement of Barcelona went to the expulsion. Pavlidis was a bass six weeks ago and the Greek was decisive again. Not with a Hat-trick But as the protagonist of the Red to Cubarsí. The striker won an air ball and went straight to the goal between the two centrals. In the middle of the race, the canterano believed that he could flock the ball and threw himself to the ground. In a calculation error he did not touch the ball and did take the point ahead. Barcelona protested a previous foul from Jong’s own Pavlidis in El Salto but the referee did not see the action in the VAR.

The blow to the Blaugrana was very hard and could still be worse if Kökcü had succeeded in that direct free. However, Szczesny responded magnificently. Flick had no choice but to intervene and blind in the effort of his new medullary weapon. To restructure the defense he retired to Olmo and gave entrance to Ronald Araújo.

The Blaugrana did not give up attacking, to hook the rival with space thanks to the speed of Raphinha and the talent of Lamine Yamal, led by a Pedri with an endless gasoline deposit. While Benfica was still speechless from Szczesny’s miraculous stops, the last one to a header from Aktürkoglu.

The Flick, with one less, were playing with intelligence and a maturity of team called great things and even had the last play of the first half but Raphinha, after a pedri heel, came so tired of the area that he was wrong to want to pass instead of trying the shot.

After the break everything followed the same paths, with Szczesny and frustrating each approach and auction of the Lisbon, until Benfica was wrong at the exit from behind and Barcelona made him pay expensive. Antonio Silva delivered badly, Raphinha saw him and seized the ball and put the direct. The Brazilian took out a spectacular, dry, tear and stuck to the post to beat Trubin and silenced light.

A goal that acted like the eleventh player and gave wings to Barça’s resistance to a Benfica who saw how the minutes passed and escaped alive and hitting a rival in numerical inferiority but who never surrend From the goalkeeper to Belotti.

Although Benfica overturned there was no goal in the 96th minute, like that of Raphinha, but what arrived was the nth Szczesny’s stop, which flew to clear Renato Sanches’s trallazo. It does not pass here. Barça hit ten in da Luz.