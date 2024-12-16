The admired artist returned to the program Pablo Motos with a new album under his arm, ‘Yesterday…still‘, a tribute to French song and performers like Gilbert Bécaud, Charles Aznavour, Jacques Brel either Edith Piaf. “An album I dreamed of for many years”, despite the fact that with the new release Rafael totals a whopping 86 albums published. As he confessed to Pablo Motos, practically since he started his career he wanted to release something like that.

Raphael’s duet with Edith Piaf

The singer from Jaén looked back to review the years in which he left the choir and began to struggle with his solo career. «At that time French songs were super fashionable. Very young, at 18 years old I was called to celebrate the Fallas at the Parador del Foc in Valencia with French artists such as Sylvie Vartan, Johnny Hallyday either Marlene Dietrich. They hired me to open the show Edith Piafwho for me was the idol of my life,” he revealed.

But the greatest reference of French song never arrived in Valencia, because she became ill. «When I was three years old it was the first time I set foot at the Olympia in Paris, thinking that if I was there, I would sing with her… She had died. That’s why my whole life has been a matter of following Edith Piaf. Because of her I have gone to France many times to sing, in my memory I have always had her as the greatest,” the guest continued recalling.









Raphael has recorded many French songs throughout his career. However, he didn’t have a whole album, and he has already fulfilled that. In it there is only one duet, “and it is with Madame Piaf.”

Given this information, Motos showed a brief piece of the video where both perform the anthem ‘Non, je ne regrette rien‘. Quite a moment that left the presenter moved, until he asked “to stop the world now.”

In addition, the one from Linares announced the details of the concerts within his ‘Victoria’ tour, which will take place at the WiZink Center in Madrid on December 20 and 21. Regarding the topic, the presenter wanted to know which concerts have marked him. «Elvis Presley in las vegas, Barbara Streisand, Liza Minelli, ABBA…”, he recited. Now, in the case of one of them, the impression was negative. «With Elvis… What I saw, I would never have done it. I’m going to leave it there,” he noted.

But at Motos’ insistence, he ended up explaining himself a little more. Elvis I wasn’t in a position to do… It’s a shame, because I had achieved everything. “It was the best, there was no one else but him.”