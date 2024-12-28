The singer Raphael is already at home after receiving the medical discharge after being diagnosed with brain lymphoma and has returned home full of good humor. His New Year’s Eve plan is known: rest, family and loveas revealed by his daughter, Alejandra Martos, who recalled that your therapy will begin shortly to treat the condition.

The acclaimed artist is already surrounded by his loved ones, which has been a boost of optimism to face this new stage of his life, which is presumed to be full of challenges and demands. His wife, Natalia Figueroa, and his children Jacobo, Alejandra and Manuel Martos They are your greatest fuel along with his unbreakable character.

Alejandra Martos has visited her father at home just after being discharged from the hospital after ten days admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell during the recording of a Christmas special for the program ‘La Revuelta’. At the doors of the singer’s home, he spoke about his first feelings after returning home.

“Nice to be home”

Thus, he did not hesitate to roll down the window of his car and attend to the media with his characteristic kindness. In statements for the ‘TardeAR’ program, the singer’s daughter recounted her first feelings upon seeing her father back home and the first thing that Alejandra Martos wanted to highlight was that Raphael “is delighted to be home, He came very happy, with a good face».









Naturally, all the children wanted to be at this special moment and gathered around a table. «We have been eating with him», detailed the artist’s daughter. A meal during which Raphael showed himself serene and always with a smile on his mouth. “It was time to come home, which was the important thing,” said her daughter.

The singer is aware that what he is starting now is a complicated treatmentbut he is going to do his best. Optimism and strength are not lacking. Alejandra Martos has assured that «now to follow the medical guideline and treatment». In this regard, he specified that “there is a part that will be done at home and another that will be done in the hospital.”

The priority is health

The singer’s daughter was asked about her father’s professional plans, but these have been put on hold for the moment because the only priority is his health and the therapy that he will undertake in the coming days. surely for the beginning of the new year. «Now it’s time to rest and that’s what you’re going to do.», Alejandra Martos has clarified.

Raphael’s communications office has already confirmed that he has canceled all concerts planned in South America for next year because of treatment. «I wouldn’t go on stage tomorrow. One thing is desire and another thing is what is possible at any given moment,” said her daughter.

After Raphael spent Christmas Eve and Christmas in the hospital, where his wife Natalia Figueroa did not leave him, he has now received the good news of being discharged and will be able to be with his family on a New Year’s Eve that is very special for him. greet the new year full of energy. «What are we going to plan? Well, be with him,” said Alejandra Martos.

Natalia Figueroa has been and continues to be the great pillar of the family and of Raphael, according to her daughter, «He is just as optimistic as all of us». This is the best short-term medicine to face weeks that are as complicated as they are full of hope.