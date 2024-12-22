The days go by and what seemed like it would be something brief and transitory, since it was even speculated that he would end up giving the two concerts he had committed to in Madrid – on December 20 and 21 – is taking longer than expected. We refer to the singer Raphaelwho has been admitted since last Wednesday and continues between medical tests and controls now at the October 12, center to which he asked to be transferred to continue his recovery.

Since Friday there has been speculation about the day of the artist’s hospital discharge and today, in ‘The Rock‘ (La Sexta), they have offered images of Raphael’s family at the entrance and exit of the hospital complex. The singer’s wife, Natalia Figueroahas thus answered the question of the moment: where will you spend the night of December 24? Will you have dinner at home with the family? She responded that we still “don’t know.” What they tell us. We obey what the doctors tell us so at the moment nothing is clear.

Juan del Valcollaborator of ‘La Roca’, has pointed out that “the caution is totally understandable. Imagine that you leave and have to re-enter. It would have been worse if it had come out on Wednesday than if it came out on Monday, honestly. “What need is there for such a well-known character, now on everyone’s lips, to go out alone to celebrate Christmas Eve?” Pilar Vidal has shared the writer’s opinion, adding that “sometimes where you are best is in the hospital, because of the controls and that, because they are taking great care of you.”

In the program the emphasis has been placed on Raphael value as an artist and in the fact that he is something like “an indisputable figure and much more so at Christmas,” said Nuria Roca. Such is its importance that a few days ago, as reported on ABC, the suspension of the Christmas special of ‘La Revuelta’, presented by David Broncano, was announced. In fact, it was in one of the rehearsals that Raphael’s fainting took place.









That situation and what has come after, the fact that the artist is still hospitalized, is what would have led to RTVE to cancel this Christmas special that would have aired on December 25. It was reported on Thursday, December 19, when the singer Amaia Romero and the businessman Gerard Piqué were on the set of Broncano.