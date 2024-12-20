Rafael should be currently preparing to jump onto the stage, in one of the two recitals he planned to give in Madrid this December 20 and 21. However, a few days ago he felt unwell, with dizziness and discomfort that set off all the alarms and led those close to the singer to take him to the hospital so that they could assess what could be happening to him. The fear of a stroke hovered over the minds of his relatives…

Shortly after that diagnosis was ruled out and it seems that he is stable, although they have been slow to cancel the recitals “because he always tries until the last moment,” they reported in ‘Not even that we were‘ (Quickie), a program in which this afternoon they shared the last hour of Raphael’s health. And at the entrance to the 12 de Octubre hospital, where he is now admitted, reporters have been able to speak with the artist’s children, who have been very kind to the press and have given details about how their father would be.

The first has been Alejandra Martos. She said that she was coming to see him and that she did not yet know what news she would find. He said that they hoped “he would be discharged today or tomorrow, so we can go home, which he really wants.” And we are dealing with an 81-year-old artist, so it is understandable that they are cautious and are slowing down the moment of letting him go before making sure that everything is correct.

After this came Manuel Martoshis son. Manuel has been more direct and has revealed that “they continue with tests and we must clearly determine if it is something temporary, if it was all due to a scare due to some health issue or what. We know that these things happen but the truth is that we see him well and he is calm. “That’s really important in this situation,” he ended by saying.









In ‘Ni Que Fuerámos’ they have shared some statements from the journalist Beatriz Cortazarwhich focused on the possible stress that the singer has. “He went to ‘El Hormiguero’, the next day he visited ‘La Revuelta’ and we already know that he likes to prepare everything well and in this program he needed more things and was more nervous,” he said on EsRadio. The team of Maria Patino He said that it seemed “surreal” that he blamed, in part, Broncano. “What things does he say!”