The singer Raphael, who is “very well”, according to what his son Manuel Martos said this Tuesday, He will spend this Christmas Eve in the hospital accompanied by his wife, Natalia Figueroa.

“I’ll stay with him, and let’s see what the menu is,” the singer’s wife joked at the doors of Madrid’s Hospital 12 de Octubre, where she arrived accompanied by her son. Manuel to spend “a special day” with the artist.

His son has explained to journalists that the important thing is that “everything is fine” and that his father is “very well.” Natalia Figueroa, for her part, thanked the “impressive” expressions of affection that the family is receiving these days and wished happy holidays and “good health” to everyone.

Jacobo Martos already announced this Monday that Raphael would remain in the hospital during December 24 and 25, and Starting Thursday it will be seen if the singer needs “more” medical tests.

Raphael has been at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital since the 18th, where he was transferred at his own request after staying less than 24 hours at the San Carlos Clinic, where he went after feeling unwell while recording the television program The Revolt.