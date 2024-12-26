Raphael suffers from brain lymphoma for which he is being treated and will be discharged soon

The singer Raphael suffers from brain lymphoma, according to the medical report from the 12 de Octubre Hospital provided to EFE by its representative office, which explains that the artist is already receiving specific treatment and will be discharged in the coming days.

The report indicates that Raphael “presents a primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere that explain the neurological symptoms he presented a few days ago.” “During his admission to this Hospital, specific treatment for this pathology was started, which will continue on an outpatient basis. For this reason, he will likely be discharged in the coming days,” the medical report states.

Raphael has been admitted since the 18th at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, where he was transferred at his own request after spending less than 24 hours at the San Carlos Clinic, where he went after feeling unwell while recording the television program ‘La Revuelta’. .

During his hospital stay, the singer received a visit from his family, including his son Jacobo, who on Wednesday – Christmas Day – was confident in statements to EFE Television that his father would be discharged this Friday.

Due to the admission, the concerts that Raphael was going to offer at the WiZink Center in Madrid last week were already suspended, and this Thursday, his representative office, RLM, has reported the cancellation of the end of the Victoria 2025 tour.

These are the concerts scheduled for early next year in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico, according to the representative office, which details in the statement that the singer’s medical team has recommended a prolonged period of rest and rest while treatment lasts.

“With the hope of a speedy recovery, Raphael hopes to be able to resume his agenda and reunite with his audience soon,” the statement concludes.