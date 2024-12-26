Treatment will continue “on an outpatient basis” when you leave the center

The singer Raphael has brain lymphoma, as announced by the 12 de Octubre Hospital in a statement to which ABC has had access.

In the note, the hospital center has added that specific treatment for the pathology has already begun during his stay there, something that will continue “on an outpatient basis” once he is discharged.

