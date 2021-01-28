Walter Polastri, Raphael’s devoted impersonator, ruled on the controversy in which Yo soy has been involved after complaints of alleged labor exploitation.

Through his Facebook account, the artist said that the program has given greater prominence to the jury and not to the participants. However, he said that he is very grateful for the production of Latina, so he will always be willing to come back and offer the best of his talent.

“Yo soy is a program with a format, nothing more. It is not the same as before, I consider that it was distorted a little and the jury now has more importance than the artists. If they call me, I go, I will always go, because for me it is a showcase and because I have affection for it, ”he said.

He raphel impersonator He noted that although Yo soy manages its own policies, it should consider providing greater support to its artists, even more so when taking into account the economic crisis that many of them are going through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Message from the Raphael imitator about controversy in I am

“I think they should consider the artist a little more and, at least, a symbolic ball, as they do in other countries (just for going to sing Don Francisco once they gave me $ 500), since at least it covers the artist mobility. Not all have been lucky. For many it is difficult and I understand it, but this business is how you run it. Television is only the screen, take advantage of those minutes that the program gives you, “he said.

Finally, he made a call for support to the participants in a state of emergency.

“We are going through difficult times and even worse with what the president has just announced (return to quarantine), but the situation is not the same for everyone and worse for artists. If it is in the channel or production’s ability to support your artists, do so. It is my humble opinion ”, added the ex-contestant of I am.

‘Jorge González’ asks Ricardo Morán to pay attention to complaints against Yo soy

On January 25, Mariano freyre, impersonator of the leader of the rock group The prisoners, joined the claims for labor exploitation within the musical program, with an extensive text published on his Facebook account, where he addresses the producer and jury of Yo Soy, Ricardo Morán.

“How can a show that earns thousands of dollars a day in advertising not secure lunch and tickets for contestants at galas? It is something minimal and humanly worthy. And I say it, because there were contestants who really needed this, and they were not given anything ”, wrote ‘Jorge González’.

Jorge González impersonator asks Ricardo Morán to listen to complaints

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.