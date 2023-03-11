Raphael walked in slowly, as if wanting to savor each step, each applause in which the audience at the Teatro Cervantes stood up to applaud him. Until he came to the center of the stage and there was no one left seated. The emotion was evident in an artist who has received all the awards. Even a Uranium Disc has the singer who outgrew the Gold and Platinum LPs. But to whom the cinema owed recognition. For this reason, the Malaga Festival has marked this 26th edition a full-fledged ‘I am that one’ to vindicate the actor Raphael, who burst the box office in the 60s and 70s, and give the singer of ‘My great night’ an idem at the opening gala of the 26th edition. A ceremony that reduced the launch of the contents of its usual inaugurations and multiplied the show with performances by Vanesa Martín, Miguel Poveda, Natalia Lacunza and a Raphaelian Diana Navarro.

The script change was due to the broadcast of the gala by TVE, which launched its sponsorship of the event with the live broadcast of the ceremony presented by the journalist Elena Sánchez (responsible for ‘Historia de nuestro cine’) and the actress Marta Hazas , who showed complicity on stage and did not forget to remember that the Malaga Festival is the main cultural event in the city and ninth in the national ranking, according to the Observatory of Culture. Both marked the general lines of this edition that yesterday experienced this ceremony in full and without restrictions and the previous red carpet that was again filled with screams and selfies from the fans as could be seen in the live broadcast carried out by SUR.es at the gates of the Cervantes Theater.

Music was present at the opening gala from minute one and the person in charge of putting the first sounds on it was Vanesa Martín, who sang a song from her latest album, ‘Cuando no estabas’. The woman from Malaga did not resist launching a “Long live the cinema”, which was later joined by Miguel Poveda with the same spontaneity and enthusiasm. The cantaor starred in one of the great moments of the night with his tribute to Picasso shortly after the 50th anniversary of the painter’s death next April. A brutal and heartfelt version of ‘Pablo de Málaga’ by Enrique Morente that the Catalan turned into his particular declaration of fidelity to his adoptive land -Poveda has lived in Estepona for a few years. Accompanied by five musicians on guitar, cajón, clapping and piano, his flamenco voice sang Juan Breva, La Repompa, La Cañeta, El Niño de las Moras, Carrete, La lupi, Tijeritas, Chaparro, Daniel Casares and even Flags. The ovation was at the height of his performance.

Raphael, during the gala.



Nito Salas







The jury for this 26th edition also took to the stage, led by its president, director Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón, while the presenters reviewed this year’s honorary awards for actress Blanca Portillo (Málaga SUR award), director Carla Simón ( Málaga Talent), the script Yuyi Beringola (Ricardo Franco) and the filmmaker Alberto Rodríguez, who in a video took out his Andalusian joke to confirm to those present that he is “in very good health because when they do retrospectives it seems that already… ».

In this tribute thing there is no bad guy either and Raphael was there to prove it last night. A man of more songs and gestures than words in his concerts, the artist did not hide the desire he had to be recognized by Spanish cinema since he confessed: “You do not know the tremendous illusion that this award makes me.” Previously, he was the first to congratulate Diana Navarro for the spectacular mix she made of her greatest hits, from ‘Yo soy aquel’ to ‘Say what they say’, going through ‘En carne viva’, ‘Qué sabe nadie’ and ‘Victoria ‘. An impressive tour in the voice of the malagueña to whom Raphael blurted out as soon as he left: «You sing so well, Diana!».

The artist herself gave the Biznaga Ciudad del Paraíso to the protagonist of the night, of her great night, who remembered the directors with whom she had worked -Mario Camus, Vicente Escribá, Álex de la Iglesia…- and also left a little message since there was more than one producer in the room: “I hope I can add one more film.” Happy and excited, he left Navarro’s arm, although before leaving the scene he turned to exclaim before his audience: “I love them!” And we.