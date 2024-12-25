The singer Raphael will be discharged from hospital probably next Friday, as his son Jacobo Martos explained this Wednesday at the doors of the Madrid 12 de Octubre hospital, where he has been admitted since last Wednesday

Jacobo has stated that his father “it’s very nice” and that this Thursday the doctors will give them new news and will decide whether to discharge him on Friday. However, he has also detailed that they could make the decision for him to return home. Saturday or Monday. “We are looking forward to Friday, but it is a matter for the doctors,” added his father.

This December 25, Raphael also received a visit from his daughter, Alejandra Martos Figueroa, who recognized that the “most special” gift that the whole family has asked for this Christmas is that his father “come home.” “It’s the only thing we want,” he concluded.

The singer has been in the aforementioned hospital for a week, where he was transferred at his own request after spending less than 24 hours at the San Carlos Clinic, where he went. after feeling unwell in the recording of the television program The Revolt.