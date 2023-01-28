Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Indian Rafael Sharon was crowned Abu Dhabi Blitz Championship in its 25th edition, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games Club at its headquarters in Al Bateen, with the participation of 65 internationally ranked players, according to the conditions of the tournament.

Philippine international professor Julius Ramos came second, and Armenian international professor Maria Givojian came third. The winners were crowned by Youssef Ahmed Basalib, member of the board of directors and secretary-general of the club, and Saeed Ahmed Al-Khoury, executive director.

The championship came in preparation for participating in the UAE Blitz Chess Championship in Sharjah.

Sharon expressed his happiness at the victory, which he described as a catalyst to harvest more in the upcoming events, and thanked the Abu Dhabi Chess Club for the wonderful organization, and for giving the players the opportunity to stand on their readiness, praising the distinguished atmosphere during the tournament, and the exciting competition between male and female players.