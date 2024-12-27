Raphael is discharged from hospital after ten days admitted

Raphael has been discharged from hospital after being admitted to the Doce de Octubre Hospital in Madrid for ten years. The singer was photographed this Friday leaving the medical center in a car.

Without stopping in front of the press, the singer left the Doce de Octubre Hospital smiling in the passenger seat. “He feels very well,” said his son Jacobo, who explained that he would not roll down the window to avoid commotion, given the great expectation and commotion of journalists at the doors of the center.

“Presents a primary brain lymphoma”

The artist suffered an apparent stroke during his participation in the ‘La Revuelta’ program, which was ultimately due to a primary brain lymphoma that has been diagnosed and for which he is already being treated.

The hospital’s medical report provided to EFE this Thursday by its representative office indicates that Raphael “presents a primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere that justify the neurological symptoms he presented a few days ago.” “During his admission to this Hospital, specific treatment for this pathology has been started, which will continue on an outpatient basis,” he noted.

Raphael had been admitted since the 18th at the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, where he was transferred at his own request after spending less than 24 hours at the San Carlos Clinic, where he went after feeling unwell while recording the television program ‘La Revuelta. ‘.

Due to the admission, the concerts that Raphael was going to offer at the WiZink Center in Madrid last week were already suspended, and this Thursday, his representative office, RLM, has reported the cancellation of the end of the Victoria 2025 tour. of the concerts scheduled for early next year in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico, according to the representative office, which details in the statement that the singer’s medical team has recommended a prolonged period of rest and rest for the duration of the treatment.

“With the hope of a speedy recovery, Raphael hopes to be able to resume his agenda and reunite with his audience soon,” concluded the statement made public this Thursday.