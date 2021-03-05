Alberto Ravines, a Raphael impersonator from Yo soy, announced that he contracted COVID-19 via video on Facebook, published last Tuesday, March 2.

The Peruvian artist regretted suspending his virtual concerts because he is in treatment to overcome the coronavirus. In addition, he thanked his followers and friends for supporting him in this difficult stage that has led him to move away from music.

“That he gets to contract this disease prevents even more from doing virtual shows and greetings. We had to take on this challenge. At present I am taking care of myself, already several days with the indicated medication to have a quick recovery ”, expressed the so-called ‘Peruvian Raphael’.

He assured that he hopes to appear at his next event without having difficulties in his health. “I thank you. There are those who support me always and unconditionally with so much affection. All those who collaborate, remain united to the group, I hope it is not my last show, I hope that I do it, as soon as possible … Thank you very much for your good wishes “, he concluded.

His copycat colleagues, Hugo Apaza ‘Ricardo Montaner’ and Raúl Gutiérrez, ‘Gilberto santa rosa‘, they confirmed through a live Instagram broadcast that they are preparing a charity tribute for the health of Alberto Ravines. The virtual concert would be held in the next few days with the presence of more stars from Yo soy.

Alberto ravines came second in the season of I am 2016. Later, he returned to the contest several times, where he stood out as the best imitator of the “Nightingale of Linares” in Peru.

