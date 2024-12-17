12/17/2024



Updated at 9:03 p.m.























Raphael suffered a cardiovascular failure this Tuesday afternoon for which he had to be urgently hospitalized. The singer was at the Príncipe Gran Vía theater in Madrid, where he was recording the program ‘La Revuelta’ by David Broncano. At the moment, further details of his condition are unknown.

RTVE sources have confirmed to ABC that Raphael began to feel unwell during the recording of the aforementioned program and left the theater on his own to get into an ambulance.

The singer Raphael, admitted after suffering cardiovascular failure at the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater during the recording of La Revuelta with Broncano. Yesterday he was with Pablo Motos in the anthill. pic.twitter.com/uUr5wPj3TJ — Mr.Liberal (@SrLiberal) December 17, 2024

The 81-year-old singer of ‘I am that’ is in the midst of promoting his latest album, ‘Ayer still’ and this Monday he had visited the set of ‘El Hormiguero’. Next weekend he has two concerts scheduled at the Wizink Center in Madrid.

(NEWS IN EXPANSION)