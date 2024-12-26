Raphael has been forced to cancel his tour Victory 2025 due to the latest medical report related to his health offered by the 12 de Octubre Hospital, where he is admitted. The singer suffers from a primary lymphoma with two brain nodules which is already being treated by specialists.

His representation agency, RLM, has reported through its social networks that “by medical prescription”, The artist will not be able to offer the concerts that “he had planned for early 2025 in the United States, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico.”

“In the coming months, Raphael will undergo specialized outpatient treatment to address a recently diagnosed neurological pathology. For this reason, his medical team has recommended a prolonged period of rest and rest for the duration of the treatment“, the writing states.

RML points out that the promoters and official sales points of each of the concerts will contact people who have tickets to be able to request reimbursement.

On behalf of Raphael, the representation agency apologizes for the inconvenience caused by these cancellations and thanks “unconditional support and affection” that the artist receives “daily” from his followers, media, colleagues and friends.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery, Raphael is confident he can resume your agenda and meet your audience again soon“concludes the statement.