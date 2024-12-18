12/18/2024



Finally and as expected, Raphael will not perform next weekend at the Wizink Center in Madrid, where he had concerts on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21. This is confirmed by a statement issued after the dissemination of the medical report informing of his transfer to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

«We regret to inform you that, due to medical indications issued by the San Carlos clinic in Madrid, Raphael’s professional commitments scheduled for this week, including the concerts at the Wizink Center in Madrid on December 20 and 21, are canceled due to prescription. medical condition,” says the statement, which assures that the artist “feels well, calm and has a very positive attitude,” and that “he deeply appreciates the interest and the countless signs of support received from all corners of the world. “We hope to soon resume activity and the professional agenda.”

Regarding tickets, the official ticket offices will contact buyers to manage the corresponding refund. “Thank you so much for your understanding and unconditional support,” the statement concludes.