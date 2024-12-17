Raphael has suffered a cardiovascular problem while he was recording the Christmas special of The Revolt. According to what he has been able to know exclusively 20 minutesthe artist began to feel unwell during the recording and had to go to the medical services.
The singer was at the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater to record the christmas special that will broadcast the La 1 program next week.
More information soon…
