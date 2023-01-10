Rapes | Rape interrogations will be revolutionized: This is how the police will henceforth determine whether the victim is voluntary

The legislation on sexual crimes was largely reformed at the beginning of January. An experienced crime inspector explains how it affects the police investigation.

January At the beginning, the revised sexual crime legislation affects the kind of questions the police ask the suspected rapist and the rape victim during interrogations.

“The comprehensive reform of the sexual crime legislation means a lot of learning for the police and the construction of interrogations in a new way. Old questions won’t get you far anymore,” says the crime commissioner of the Internal Finland Police Saara Asmundela.

In the past, the police typically used their questions to find out whether the suspected rapist forced his potential victim to have intercourse using violence or by threatening it.

Alternatively, the police could try to determine whether the potential victim was in a defenseless state or otherwise unable to express his will.

Now the main thing is to find out if the victim of a possible rape had intercourse voluntarily.

How voluntariness is determined if the suspected act does not involve, for example, obvious violence or the threat of it?

“During the interrogations, all parties may be asked in what way the voluntariness of sexual intercourse was or was not manifested,” says Asmundela.

According to him, the interrogator can then ask the potential rape victim, i.e. the interested party, how he has acted and what he may have said.

In turn, the police can ask the suspected rapist how he concluded that the other person had intercourse voluntarily.

“If the suspect says that the person in question expressed in some way that he participated in sexual intercourse voluntarily, then the interrogator can ask the person in question if he acted as the suspect says.”

Voluntariness or the lack of it can appear based on verbal expression, gestures or other actions.

Asmundela cannot yet assess how easy or difficult it is to find out about volunteering in practice. During the first days of January, he has not had time to act as the head of the investigation in such criminal suspicions where the new sexual crime legislation would be applied.

On the other hand, the application of previous legislation is familiar to Asmundela, as he has worked as the director of sexual crime investigations for five years in Jyväskylä and Helsinki. In the last couple of years, he has largely focused on investigating crimes against children.

Although it is now crucial to establish voluntariness in terms of suspected rape, if necessary, the police will also investigate, as in the past, whether violence was used in the act or whether the victim was, for example, unable to express her will.

These things can serve as an indication that the victim has not had intercourse voluntarily.

“You can only consider participation that you have chosen yourself and that you have had sufficient ability and freedom to make the choice,” says Asmundela.

in Finland it is common for the suspected rapist and the potential victim to know each other from the past, either from a longer period of time or from the same evening, for example.

There are often no outsiders at a possible crime scene who could testify as witnesses to the course of sexual intercourse.

In this case, the police tries to obtain evidence of the events in other ways in addition to questioning the parties involved. It could be, for example, witnesses who were in contact with the parties involved before or after the suspected rape.

Often, a doctor’s report on the situation of the person concerned is also evidence.

In addition, samples obtained from the crime scene or from clothes can prove that a crime has taken place if the suspected rapist completely denies having had intercourse.

Ultimately, the court will decide based on the evidence whether there is a reasonable doubt of guilt. The vast majority of rape suspicions have not resulted in a sentence being passed.

When Sweden implemented a similar legislative reform, the number of rape convictions increased by 75 percent in the first year.

In the government’s bill, it was estimated that the number of rape suspicions in Finland will increase significantly after the reform.

“The future number of crime reports depends a lot on how well citizens understand the content of the law reform. It may not be clear to everyone yet. Not everyone necessarily understands yet that the level of punishment has now been lowered compared to before,” Asmundela estimates.

The transformation of the rape article into a consent-based one is a key part of the new year’s law reform, but at the same time there were changes in the legislation of many other sexual crimes.

The reform has been characterized as one Sanna Marini (sd) on the government’s most important legal projects. Its main goal is to strengthen the protection of the right to sexual self-determination and personal integrity.