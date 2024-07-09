He repeatedly raped, kidnapped and attempted to extort money from a woman. The victim, a 33-year-old with a child, managed to escape and report the crime. Her tormentor has been arrested

A 31 year old man was arrested to have repeatedly raped a woman known through the social. Not only that, it would also have 33 year old kidnapped for days in her house preventing her from leaving and would have tried to extort money from her taking it from the credit card that had been stolen from her purse. The tragic incident occurred in Montecatini Termein the province of Pistoia, and the man, a 31 year old of Moroccan origin and applicant for international protectionacted together with a accomplicea Italian 35 years old. The latter was reported at large for attempted extortion, while the 31 year old was taken to prison on charges of kidnapping, sexual violence, drug dealing and extortion.

The violence suffered by the victim, the kidnapping and the escape

The victim, a separated woman with a dependent childI had known on social media the 31-year-old in early June. They organized themselves and agreed to meet at the man’s house. Once together, the two spent some quiet hours and they consumed a narcotic substanceThe violence reportedly began shortly after when the 31-year-old allegedly forced the woman to have non-consensual sexual intercourse. Then, he allegedly prevented her from leaving her home. But it didn’t end there. The following day, the victim was allegedly taken out of the house by an accomplice of the man to go to withdraw your savings from an ATM. Perhaps an extortion attempt, or the recovery of the presumed proceeds of the drugs taken the night before.

Once outside the house, however, the woman tried to escape. She started screaming and took refuge in a bar where she was able to call the carabinieri. These, having arrived on site, according to what was reported in the complaint filed by the victim, would have the 31-year-old’s house was identified and searchedwhere the woman’s personal effects and purse were found. The 33-year-old was taken to hospital in evident state of shock. Following the decree of the investigating judge of the Court of Pistoia, the operational and radiomobile unit of the Carabinieri of Montecatini has the 31-year-old was tracked down, arrested and taken to prison for the crimes of kidnapping, sexual violence and supply of narcotics as well as, together with the Italian reported at large, for attempted extortion.