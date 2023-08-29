Gang rape in Caivano, pedophilia hell on the outskirts of Naples. Comment

Caivano is a town of about 35,800 inhabitants in the province of Naples. It has an area, the one around the green park, with 6,000 people, who live in tenement buildings on the verge of dilapidation, built after earthquake of Irpinia, when the government of the time, with an unprecedented extra-budgetary allocation (five hundred billion old lire) financed the construction of housing for the 280,000 displaced people in the South. In a short time, however, that neighborhood has become a place where, among some who try to live honestly, there are many people who feed on illegality and illegality spreads.



And so, between drug dealing (the so-called Green Park is one of the most famous places in Europe, for that very reason), assaults, violence, extortion, and the increasingly present pace of the Camorra, live therefor those who want to respect the rules, it is something that resembles an act of daily heroism.

In 2014, it caused a sensation the murder of little Fortuna, the six-year-old girl thrown from the eighth floor after she had rebelled against the umpteenth sexual abuse and mistreatment of all kinds. Like so many other abuses and mistreatment they discovered after that horrible murder, but over which, over time, a veil of conscious silence spread.

