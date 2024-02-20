The hearing has been set for March 28th. Within 15 days the defendants' lawyers can request the summary procedure

The seven minors involved in the rapes that occurred in Caivano (Naples) will go to immediate trial to the detriment of the two cousins ​​aged 10 and 12. It was arranged by investigating judge of the juvenile court of Naples Umberto Lucarelli, accepting the requests of the Prosecutor's Office. To the guys, prisoners in prison except two in the community, aggravated abuses are contested. Some are accused, in collaboration with one of the two adults involved in the events, of having produced child pornography videos of the abuse. The hearing has been set for March 28th.

Within 15 days, the defendants' lawyers can request that the trial be carried out with the abbreviated procedure, a request which in any case must pass the judge's scrutiny. The decision comes after the evidentiary incidents on the two young victims which took place, in a protected environment, about a month ago, on January 19th and 22nd.