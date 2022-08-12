Raped tourists in Bari: abused for an hour and locked in the room

They emerge unpublished details on sexual violence suffered by two French tourists of 17 and 18 years a Bari, in the night between 8 and 9 August. The story of what happened to the two girls – reads the Messenger – was defined in the style of “A Clockwork Orange” by the prosecutor who asked for and obtained the detention in prison for a 21 year oldunder investigation for twofold violence sexual, kidnapping, injuries personal e robbery to the detriment of the two very young tourists, as well as of resistance to a public official. The investigating judge also considered that the danger of recurrence of the crimes, highlighting in the 15 pages of the arrest order “the contemptuous attitude“Of the 21-year-old,” completely indifferent to the pleas “that came from the two French,” his strong criminal capacity” And “the inability to self-control“. The story of what happened that night made by the two girls to carabinieri it’s from horror movies.

In the apartment, with another friend, – continues the Messenger – the four would have uncorked a bottle of wine and ate chips. Then, the friend left around midnight, the aggressor it would begin to advance obscene requestsasking the two girls to undressto break up photograph And film. The 21-year-old he allegedly “slammed one of the two against the front door, hitting her in the face with at least five elbows“. For one hour they would go on the abuses, with the girls in tears begging him to release them. One of the two, in a moment of distraction of the 21-year-old, would have managed to call the father in France asking for help. Even this would not have made the aggressor give up, which would have continued to rape them, ripped off their clothes. He would then take possession of the phone, considering it a “trophy”. Only after paying 90 euros as “redemption”allowed to let them go.

