The video detailing the murder of the famous rapist and murderer Aku Yadav, at the hands of 200 women, who was stabbed outside the court in 2004, was highly viewed, especially in India, which recorded in 2018 a case of rape every quarter of an hour.

Video producer Swasti Shukla Buick opened the video by saying, “We are talking about a Southeast Asian serial killer who has faced a well-deserved end. Being a rape victim is a taboo in India, but many of Yadav’s victims reported his crimes. Instead of arresting him, the women accused The rapists are the reason that provokes that person, because of the clothes they are wearing.”

Swasti recounted the experience of one of Yadav’s victims, who according to her was gang-raped by policemen, when she reported the assault, because she was from a poor class in Indian society.

In the video, Swasti provided accurate details of the last moments of Yadav, in August 2004, when more than 200 women attacked the Nagpur District Court, which was trying the criminal, using knives, stones and chili powder, and managed to reach the rapist and stabbed him, cutting off his penis.

According to the video, Yadav is behind at least 3 murders, as well as the rape and torture of 40 women over a 13-year period.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Star”, Yadav managed for many years to evade his crimes by offering bribes to police officers who supervised investigations related to his cases.