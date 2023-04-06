Raped in the morning on the train: the shocking testimony

On the train between Milan and Bergamo, a 21-year-old girl was raped. It happened yesterday morning, Wednesday 5 April, in the area very popular with workers and students.

Train between Milan and Bergamo, raped and left alone

The girl’s story is at times chilling: “I was looking for information. I had to reach my boyfriend in Bergamo to retrieve a bag that I had forgotten at his house. A man approached me, about 40 years old, with a dark complexion, South American appearance, inviting me to take the passerby. Once on board the train, I was not sure and so I looked for other people to make sure I hadn’t made a mistake”.

Lured before taking the train, the 21-year-old victim was then followed by the man. She herself suddenly found it in front of her.

The girl: “Without even realizing it, he grabbed me and pulled me towards him forcing me to lie down on the seats”

“I found him on the train. The terrible thing was that there was another passenger who, realizing the situation, left us alone and went away. Without even realizing it, he grabbed me and pulled me towards him, forcing me to lie down on the seats, in a second she was on top of me while I was squeezed between the window and a seat. She started kissing me on the mouth and on my neck, I felt her hands all over me. I found myself with my pants down. I was in a panic absolute. From the shock I lost consciousness. Then, in a moment of lucidity, I screamed as loud as I could and hit him under the chin. I ran away until I found the conductor and with him we ran to the top of the train where the police were. I don’t know what saved me, maybe the survival instinct”.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he sustained injuries to his wrists and neck

However, the attacker managed to escape, while the victim was transported to the hospital where she found injuries to her wrists and neck; swabs were made to try to detect the DNA of the culprit.

“There was another man on the convoy who walked away when he realized what was about to happen”

On the convoy where the sexual violence took place there was also another man “who, realizing what was about to happen, left”. This is what emerged from the investigation into the rape reported by a 21-year-old girl yesterday morning. The investigators will now analyze the alleged attacker’s DNA detected on the victim, who was visited and then discharged from the Treviglio hospital. The young woman suffered bruises on her wrists and neck. The attacker – according to what you reported – got off the train at the Milan Forlanini station. Before the train left, it was the same girl who approached him to ask which train was for Bergamo. During the sexual assault, the young woman fell unconscious: she was found, she asked the train conductor for help and then, once she arrived in Treviglio, she was rescued by 118 and taken to hospital. The Milan railway police are investigating the case

