Raped in the center of Florence: the attacker arrested

In the center of Florence, a 28-year-old girl was attacked, dragged on a shovel to a construction site and raped. The attacker then stole her phone to prevent her from calling for help. He got dressed and ran away. It happened on December 11, 2022, just before dawn. The 28-year-old was returning from an evening spent with her friends. He brings it back Republic.

After a month of searches, the carabinieri of the Florence Uffizi station identified and arrested the attacker at the Cascine park. It is a 25-year-old Gambian, already known to the police.

Man was it. identified thanks to the images of the video surveillance cameras placed along the road in which the 25-year-old attacked the young woman, taking advantage of her psycho-physical inferiority state, given that the girl had taken several alcohol before returning home. The details provided by the 28-year-old were also essential for the identification of the attacker, such as the clothes she wore that night and the well-recognizable cover of the phone stolen from the victim.

The carabinieri captured the 25-year-old at the Cascine park. A precautionary custody order in prison was carried out against him, issued by the court of Florence at the request of the prosecutor’s office. The man was then taken to the Sollicciano prison. He is accused of sexual violence aggravated by the victim’s inferiority state and robbery to hinder public and private defense aimed at preventing the victim from asking for help.