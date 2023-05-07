Milan, 31, raped in a nightclub by a stranger

A 31-year-old girl was raped in the toilets of a Milan nightclub on the night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May.

The violence took place at the Q Club in via Padova, a place very popular with young people at the weekend.

According to an initial reconstruction, around 3.15 am the victim reached her friends on the track after having left to go to the bathroom.

“A stranger pinned me down and raped me,” the 31-year-old said, according to her reports The Republicwith friends who tried to ask the girl if the attacker was still inside the club.

The young woman, however, was in an obvious state of shock and was unable to provide any useful information. Thus, her friends alerted 112 with the 31-year-old who was accompanied to the Mangiagalli Sexual and Domestic Violence Rescue for health and psychological assistance.

A formal complaint has not yet been filed due to the severe shock of the victim, while the carabinieri have viewed the surveillance cameras of the nightclub without finding anything relevant.

Now being examined by the investigators there are the recordings of the cameras in the area, which could give useful indications based on the time in which the violence took place.