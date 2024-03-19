Raped by her father, 13 year old becomes pregnant. Arrested after abuse in hospital

A 13-year-old pregnant girl ends up in hospital and, admitted in the seventh month of pregnancy, is raped by her father, who is also the father of the child. The horror occurs in the province of Turin, where the man, arrested after the abuse in the hospital room recorded by hidden cameras, is now on trial for sexual violence together with his wife: according to the prosecutor, in fact, the woman was aware of the abuse of daughter.



Horror in the house

The story, told by “Corriere della Sera”, begins with the arrival of the 13 year old at Sant'Anna in Turin, accompanied by her mother. She is pregnant and she makes confusing statements to the doctors: she says that the baby's father is a schoolmate, or perhaps someone she met via social media. The little girl was hospitalized and, on the night between 9 and 10 July, her father joined her in the hospital room, where he forces her into sexual intercourse again. Thus the truth emerges: that man, a 45-year-old Filipino, had been raping the 13-year-old for some time, as well as mistreating and beating his wife and other children. And he is the father of the baby that her daughter is carrying. He was immediately arrested.

DNA tests on the fetus confirm that he is the father, the baby is born in August and is immediately given up for adoption. The investigation shows that the abuse of the girl began at least in the autumn of 2022, that the man beat his wife and other children. The investigation was launched, which also involved a family friend: it was she who convinced the 13-year-old not to tell the horrors to which her father subjected her in her home.