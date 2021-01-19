D.he Australian N. wants to go home with her boyfriend on the night of August 1, 2019 and take a taxi. In front of a bar in Berlin-Kreuzberg, the couple sit down in a black car that they think is an Uber taxi. Because there is another man in the back of the car in addition to the driver, the young woman takes a seat in the passenger seat, her boyfriend in the back. Finally the car stops and her boyfriend gets out to open the door for her. But the car with N. sped away. Shortly afterwards, the strange man from the back seat pulls the young Australian woman into the back seat and rapes her. The driver is also said to have sexually abused her afterwards.

From the dock, Wisam BB, 33, a father of three and divorced, can also follow the testimony that is being broadcast into the courtroom via a projector. He is said to have been the driver of the car. In contrast to gang rapes like in Freiburg or Düsseldorf has so far received little public attention. The defendant is said to have gone to Germany as a refugee came, in his black car is said to have purposefully hunted women in Berlin – and he was not alone.