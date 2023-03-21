They were just 7 and 10 years old at the time of the abuses: the trial begins against a 72-year-old of Sicilian origins who for more than 10 years would have committed various sexual assaults on his partner’s daughters, a series of harassments interrupted only thanks to the intervention of his sister major, who recorded a video thanks to which the man was framed.

The elderly man is accused of aggravated and continued sexual assault on a minor. The youngest of the victims, who is 19 today, testified today for two hours in the courtroom, revealing the conduct of her ex stepfather: “I was so small and she hurt me. She ruined me. I was silent, in my head I thought I was wronging my mother because I was stealing her boyfriend”. The harassment occurred while the woman was at work.

“My sister took out her cell phone – added the 19-year-old – and told him: ‘I registered you. Now I’ll tell mamy’. He let out a deep scream, as if in terror. He snatched her phone, threw it on the wardrobe and broke the mirror. She’s kind of elevated. She got on a chair to be at her height. She yelled at him: ‘I’m sending you to jail’. And she gave him the middle finger. He kind of exploded, he punched her in the eye. Then she took her clothes, the dirty ones and the clean ones, and put them in a suitcase ”.

After that episode, the man fled to Sicily, breaking off his relationship with the woman. Before that day, however, his harassment went on incessantly: “Even at Christmas, even on my birthday. Always. Not even a day did she let me go. Even when I was sick and had a fever”. Only at 17 did the girl find the strength to tell everything to social workers, uncovering a past of abuse and violence.