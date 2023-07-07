MILAN. The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the rape complaint filed by a 22-year-old girl against Leonardo Apache La Russa, son of the president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa. The abuses allegedly took place after an evening at the disco, but the young man defends himself: “No compulsion”. The investigation is entrusted to the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro, coordinated by the adjunct Letizia Mannella.

The violence allegedly took place on May 18: the girl – reveals the Corriere della Sera who made the news public – she would have left home around midnight with a friend to reach a famous disco in the capital, a short distance from the Duomo. “A delicate matter,” says the lawyer Stefano Benvenuto, the girl’s lawyer, who for the moment prefers not to make any statements.

«While we were dancing – said the twenty-two year old in the complaint – I noticed the presence of a high school classmate of mine (…) Leonardo La Russa, son of Ignazio La Russa. We said goodbye and from that moment I don’t remember a thing”. The last clear image in her memory is a drink. Then, the following morning, around noon, “in an absolute state of confusion”, the girl found herself “naked in bed with Leonardo La Russa at her side”, also naked. “I immediately asked him for an explanation of why I was there, as I didn’t remember anything about the evening,” continues the girl’s statement.

The girl, “frightened”, says she asked “what had happened, how we got home, where we were”. Leonardo «said to me “we came here after the disco with my car”». The boy, claims the young woman, “told me that he had had sex with me under the influence of drugs” and that even a friend of his, who was sleeping in another room, “had had sex with me without my knowledge” .

In shock, the 22-year-old would have sent a message to the friend with whom she had gone to the disco: “I don’t remember anything, tell me about yesterday, was I drugged?” The girl would have added details to the story as follows: «I think she drugged you. You didn’t listen to me, then you ran away because I never found you again», «you were fine until before the drink», «I tried to take you away and failed». The same friend would have added that she had noticed her “euphoric”, and that she had seen her while she was kissing Leonardo.