NAfter the alleged rape of an 18-year-old man at a Munich underground station, the police have confirmed that the 20-year-old suspect is an Afghan resident in Munich. The man is in custody.

According to the police, the 18-year-old, a language student from Poland, was on his way home around 1 a.m. last Saturday after a party. He was “heavily intoxicated”. Apparently he then lay down on a platform in the Max-Weber-Platz subway station. The suspect who noticed him there took advantage of the young man’s “inability to resist” and performed sexual acts on him “for several hours”. Accordingly, he only left him in the early hours of the morning and then fled – with the 18-year-old’s cell phone.

The young man was then able to go home on his own, and he filed a complaint during the day. Since he was able to locate his mobile phone, the police were able to determine the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator and arrest him there.

Surveillance cameras recorded the crime

According to the current state of investigation, there was a “long-lasting” rape on the platform, as a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The crimes are “partially” documented by video surveillance, but not over the entire period. Much is still to be determined, for example at what point exactly the crime took place and whether there were witnesses to the incident. The police rejected assumptions that the subway guard might have observed the crime and did not intervene.

According to official information, the underground guards employed by the Munich Transport Company (MVG) check whether there are still people in the station before it closes at night. On the night of the crime, the last train stopped at 2.27 a.m. at Max-Weber-Platz, and at around 3.10 a.m. the gates at Max-Weber-Platz station were closed, MVG said at the request of the FAZ. “At this point in time, when the two employees who were deployed for this purpose were inspecting the station before the gates were closed, no more people were found in the station.”