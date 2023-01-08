The Mexican pop diva Gloria Trevi faces a new civil lawsuit for child abuse in the United States along with her former partner, producer Sergio Andrade, and a choreographer. These accusations are not new, a Mexican judge acquitted Trevi in ​​2004 without charges for the same accusations and sentenced Andrade to prison for the crime of rape and child abuse. However, the new lawsuit was filed thanks to the three-year moratorium granted by the State of California for people who have been victims of sexual abuse to file lawsuits, even if the cases have already prescribed. The complainants in this case were able to file complaints in the United States because they point out that a large part of the abuses they experienced occurred in California.

The Los Angeles district court thus revived the accusations that the producer and the singer recruited girls and adolescents for a sexual abuse network. The file, to which EL PAÍS has had access, accuses the producer of raping the girls and the singer and a choreographer of acting as accomplices and being the hook to recruit them.

The complaint, which was published last Wednesday by the magazine rolling stones, was presented on December 31, 2022. Although it does not specifically refer to the artist, producer or choreographer by name, there is no doubt that it is about them due to the details about the records they recorded and the concerts that Trevi gave between 1991 and 1993 in the United States. “One of the perpetrators is a famous pop star and one of the highest-paid female artists in Latin America,” the Trevi document states. Andrade is described as one of the “most successful” music producers in Mexico who acquired wealth and power “as a result of his career, which gave him power and influence over the minors,” the document adds. Finally, it also speaks of the choreographer as a “dancer and assistant who worked for the other defendants and supported them in her efforts to acquire wealth, status, and power.”

In the lawsuit, the complainants, two women identified as Jane Does (the generic name to protect their identities in the United States), claim that the singer approached them when they were 13 and 15 years old and lured them into joining the show. musical training led by Andrade. The supposed singing and dancing academy actually worked as a cover to exploit the girls, including Gloria Trevi herself. Girls were recruited with promises of becoming the next pop star, but once inside, they were raped, beaten, psychologically abused, and isolated from their families. Some of them stayed that way for more than a decade and had children with the producer.

Jane Doe 1 was 15 years old when she went with her mother and sisters to an event in Mexico City to meet Gloria Trevi. The complainant remembers, and always according to her version, that a group of fans danced and sang the songs of their favorite star at the door of Andrade’s offices, when Trevi herself, 23, came up to talk to them. : “He said they were looking for dancers and invited Jane Doe 1 to Andrade’s offices,” the lawsuit describes. In that office she met the producer for the first time.

After that meeting, the girl entered the academy. The woman says that the first months passed quietly, but one day, Gloria Trevi told her that Andrade was very angry with her because he had discovered that he had a friendship with one of the musicians in the band and wanted to throw her out of it. “Respondent told Jane Doe 1 things like ‘I don’t want you to go, you have to go talk to him, do whatever it takes, whatever he asks of you, please do it, because I want you to stay. If you leave, you will lose this opportunity, ”says the document. After that conversation, the girl went to talk to the producer. That was the first time that Andrade abused her. She was 16 and he was 36.

What many didn’t know for years, or if they did, they looked the other way, was that when the lights and music went out, those teenagers were left under the clutches of the producer. Sergio Andrade turned the lives of those women into hell. Most of them were between 12 and 17 years old. “He beat Jane Doe 1 and other young dancers with electrical cables until their backs bled,” the file can be read. According to the lawsuit, some abuses occurred in Mexico City, while others happened in California, during the tours that the singer had in the neighboring country. By the early 1990s, Trevi had amassed great international fame and Andrade great power in show business.

Jane Doe 2 met Andrade and Trevi a few years before, in 1989, she was 13 years old, and like the rest of the victims, she really wanted to succeed in the world of music. The woman tells in her story that she attended a casting where she sang and danced; In the second part of the test she was asked to undress. Months later, when she entered the academy, Trevi began to tell her that Andrade was in love with her. “The acts to befriend the plaintiff Jane Doe 2 were to prepare her to perform sexual acts with the defendant,” the document says and mentions, for example, that they told her that she could be the girl who would make Andrade “fall in love and made me believe in love again.” The first rape occurred before the girl’s 14th birthday. He was 34 years old. The story goes on to say that the producer became increasingly controlling and forbade the girl to socialize with family and friends. The complaint also indicates that despite the fact that the girls worked for the producer, they never received any payment, so they did not have money to escape from that confinement.

It’s been nearly 20 years, but the women say they continue to suffer “substantial emotional distress, anxiety, nervousness, anger and fear,” and each have “problems with their personal lives, including trust and control issues.”

In the mid-1990s, a spate of accusations of rape and abuse by those women sparked the scandal. Andrade was portrayed as a violent serial pedophile and Trevi as his accomplice. One of the complainants remained with the group until they were arrested, while the other managed to escape in 1992. Andrade and Trevi were arrested in Brazil in January 2000 after an international manhunt. “[Trevi y Andrade] they used their role, status, and power as a well-known and successful Mexican pop star and celebrity producer to gain access, groom, manipulate, and exploit [a las víctimas] and forcing sexual contact with them over a course of years,” the new civil lawsuit alleges.

Gloria Trevi assured that the accusations against her are “false” and added that she had already “been acquitted” in Mexico. “They were false accusations then and they continue to be false accusations now, and a court in Mexico thoroughly examined all the evidence during a process of almost five years and ruled in my favor because I have the truth on my side,” the artist said in a statement. The artist remained locked up in a Chihuahua prison for four years until, in 2004, a judge determined that there was insufficient evidence to support the accusations of rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors filed against her, for which she was released no fees. Andrade was convicted of rape, kidnapping and corruption of minors, and spent almost seven years behind bars. With current legislation, the penalties for these crimes would currently be around 40 years in prison. At the time of the arrest, human trafficking was not yet regulated in Mexico.

The Mexican singer Gloria Trevi, in 2019. Getty Images

In an interview with EL PAÍS in 2018, Trevi also recognized himself as one more victim of Andrade and assured that he does not hold a grudge against the people who accused him. “I don’t have anger with the girls who said things about me because I know that they have suffered. I saw them suffer and I knew that they had great pressure from the media, from their family, from society,” she said. The artist has relaunched her career in recent years and has established herself as one of the most famous artists in Mexico and Latin America, with tours of several countries.

After a difficult return to the stage, it seemed that Trevi had left that hell behind, but her past has returned to put her once again at the center of the controversy. More than a decade after being released from prison, during the delivery of the 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Trevi firmly defended himself against what happened: “My abuser, today, is free. He not only hurt me but a lot of other young girls and probably will continue to do so,” she said. “[Yo] I was 15 years old when I began to live with manipulation, beatings, shouting, abuse, and punishment. And they were 17 years of humiliation, ”he told thousands of viewers about the years he lived with Andrade.

“I have taken a long time to speak because I did not want to get up feeling sorry. I wanted to get up for my work. However, I did feel that commitment to denounce and inspire women and men who are going through a situation of abuse to say enough is enough, no more, ”she stated in another interview with this newspaper in 2019.

As it is a civil lawsuit, the complainants will most likely demand compensation for the damage, which in almost all cases is usually financial compensation. The new complaint comes after Trevi won another stage in the courts in the legal battle that he has open against Televisión Azteca and the host of the pink press program ‘Ventanendo’ Paty Chapoy, whom he denounced for alleged defamation and for trying to profit with his life. The chain and the presenter will have to go in the coming weeks to testify before the court in the United States.