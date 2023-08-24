Rape Palermo, threatened in prison: asked for the transfer of the six arrested

Life in prison is difficult, but it can be sick if you are not well received by other inmates. This is what is happening in the Pagliarelli penitentiary of Palermowhere the management asked for the immediate transfer of six of the seven boys arrested for the rape of a 19-year-old girl. The seventh accused, on the other hand, was already transferred to a community several days ago, given that at the time of the events – last July 7 – he was a minor.

The other inmates are making life miserable a Elio Arnao, Christian Baron, Gabriele DiTrapanthe, Angelo Flores, Samuel La Grassa And Christian Maronia. And it doesn’t matter that behind bars, in the same pavilions, there are others convicted or awaiting trial for crimes of a sexual nature. The rape of a little girl, in gang, and most of all the eavesdropping published on speeches between perpetrators of violence weigh more than any other accusation.

It’s an rancient throat behind bars: pedophiles and rapists suffer violence of all kinds, from the physical ones, in a sort of law of retaliation, to the psychological ones, such as isolation, sleep deprivation. It happened in the late nineties to a 70-year-old accused of raping, then killing and hiding the body of his nephew Silvestro Delle Cave, only 8 years old. Andrea Allocca, who ended up in prison with his son-in-law, the child’s acquired uncle, died in 1997 after a few days of detention because his pavilion mates made sure that he never slept. The note that the director of the Palermo prison sent to the prison administration speaks of “immediate removal“. The presence of the six boys arrested a few days ago “it is destabilizing for order and security“.

