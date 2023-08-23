Rape Palermo, Ermal Meta addresses Giorgia Meloni: “Enough violence, severe penalties are needed”

Ermal Meta returns to talk about the rape of Palermo. After the controversy over the post in which he hoped that the perpetrators of the violence would end up “under 100 wolves” in prison, the singer-songwriter specified that his speech was not meant to be “an invective against Italian justice by which I feel represented”. “I’m not interested in making controversy but I want to bring the voice of those who are afraid to speak,” he added.

“Many have not reported out of fear and lack of trust. Most of those who reported were not believed,” he said in a video, in which he appealed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “to the woman, to the mother, to the Christian. I didn’t vote for it but I’m here, available if I can do something, to change all this”.

“I find it difficult to speak at the moment because I have continued to read and repost what comes to me because everyone must know. This silence of the lambs has to end,” Meta said. “People are lost causes when they are left alone and no one listens to them and gives weight to each other’s pain. We are talking about our sisters, our girlfriends, our mothers, in some cases our grandmothers. It’s a matter of humanity,” she continued.

“It’s not a matter of an eye for an eye, because that’s how you leave the world blind. I totally agree on re-education and education in the first place. People can be re-educated but without the just penalty, the penalty proportionate to the damage they do, nothing can happen: no one is afraid of re-education but one can be afraid of punishment,” he specified.

The artist said he was “very shaken and I think I will be for several more days. I would like to appeal to President Meloni, I don’t know if it’s right or not to do it but I want to do it. I didn’t vote for her but she is also my president like all these women. I turn to you: don’t you think it’s time to end this massacre? we all agree, if I can be useful I am at your complete disposal. All together we can do something. With respect”.