Rape of Palermo, interceptions and horror chats. The boy released from prison active on social media: “Transient jail, stronger than before”

“I swear, tonight I’ll go all the way down Via Libertà and carry the report in my purse… I tell her, look what you’ve done to me and then I headbutt her in the nose… I close her nostrils with a headbutt”. These are just some of the very strong words of one of the boys of the ‘pack’ that last July 7 a Palermo has raped a 19-year-old girl from Palermo. They were intercepted by the bugs of the Carabinieri who, after the complaint of the young woman, had arrested three boys of the group, identified by herself.

One of the suspects Angelo Floreswas a friend of his and it was he who recorded the attack with his cell phone, which took place in an abandoned building site in Italian Forum. The words with which the young man the next day recounted the “good night” in a shivering message to a friend: “The disgust comes to me, because we were, I swear 100 dogs over a cat, one thing of this I had only seen in porn videos. We were too many. Honestly I was disgusted a little but what was I supposed to do? Meat is meat”. The boy, together with her friends, had gotten the 19-year-old drunk that evening and made her smoke marijuana before dragging her away from prying eyes and abusing her, as evidenced by her security cameras. The same ones that after the act resume the seven go away as if nothing had happened, to go to dinner in a rotisserie.

Among the many eavesdropping in the possession of the investigators there are chilling ones: “I swear, this is one whore, we all made it, we were many, a pebble. We were a mess “.” After she felt bad too, she touched herself down there bent on the ground: ‘Call an ambulance!’. But go, shit your shit. We left it there and walked away“. To the bartender where the group, together with the victim, went to drink, one of the boys allegedly said: “Get her drunk and then we’ll take care of it”, thus instilling in the minds of the investigators the doubt that the group may also have premeditated the violence.

And again: “Doesn’t this make it clear that you raped her? Watch out for those videos” – “But in fact now I’m eliminating them all, I’m only sending it to whoever I had to send it because I don’t want to know anything about this story”. During the investigation, the boys would therefore have expressed worry and even thought about the leak: “They can’t find anything” – “But compa, can you imagine it if we appear on the news? I’ll kill myself figgiò, I can escape, I can go to Mexico!” – Compare me in America, in Venezuela” – “I’m going to Thailand”.

Meanwhile, today they were held in the court of Palermo the interrogations of three of the seven arrested for gang violence. Cristian Maronia, Samuele La Grassa and Elio Arnao will appear in front of the investigating judge Marco Gaeta today. Last Saturday the only one was questioned underage at the time of the events by the investigating judge of the juvenile court. The youngest of those arrested confessed to the violence and the judge released him, entrusting him to social services. On the other hand, the first three who ended up in handcuffs at the beginning of August are still in jail: in addition to Angelo Flores, Gabriele Di Trapani and Cristian Barone.

